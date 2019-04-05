Industry Loop: Utilise real time images!

A factor that helps me with my decision-making process on whether I am going to eat at your joint or not is the images used to brand your food in and around your restaurant. Sounds ridiculously frivolous but that’s my determining factor. I hate it when restaurants and take away joints use images from the internet for their store branding. It’s a huge turn off.

The issue that I have with downloaded images from the net is that it creates a certain expectation of your service and overall product. If that expectation is not met, it’s a terrible miscarriage.

Not only is it misleading but it is also unethical. Branding your restaurant and take away with these images creates the expectation that, that burger in the pictures will look exactly like the one you will serve me. In many cases, it doesn’t. Let’s be honest! It’s also never a case of “it looks better than the pictures”…it always look sh*ttier than the branded images.

So, instead of lying to me and the rest of the country about how that burger will look like why not just use real time images? I have spoken highly of Namibian photographers on this platform before because that is one stakeholder to the entertainment industry that is really top notch! I am yet to come across a photographer in Namibia that does a crappy job.

Book a session with a Namibian photographer and invite them into your kitchen. Have the photographer take real time images of your product. Use these real time images to brand your joint. Not only will it look realistic but it will also have critics like myself finally find the courage to set foot in your joint.

If you do not know any good Namibian photographers, DM me. It’s Naobeb Se Kind everywhere on social. I’ll subjectively direct you to three young, black and talented photographers who deserve a big break.

Photographers who will reply within minutes to your email. Photographers who will arrive 30 minutes before scheduled meet time. Photographers who will put their best foot forward on set. Photographers who will have your pictures ready within a reasonable timeframe. Photographers who will charge you an arm because they are worth that damn arm! Get rid of those fake internet spazas and utilise real time images!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)



2019-04-05 13:04:55 21 hours ago