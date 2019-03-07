Isuzu D-MAX bakkies debut locally in different configurations

WINDHOEK - Auas Motors, the sole retailer of Isuzu and Opel, with eight branches country-wide, has introduced new Isuzu D-MAX bakkies in single, extended and double cab configuration.

Now available at Auas Motors showrooms country wide, the bakkies are being sold at varying prices, with D-MAX 250 single cab going for N$266 000, the D-MAX 250 extended cab goes for N$368 000 while D-MAX 250 double cab is selling at N$393 000.

“With a culture of excellence and through visionary and dynamic leadership we shall enhance our business platform in Namibia to increase our satisfied client base through innovative use of resources and technology,” said Candy Muller, Marketer at Nictus Holdings Limited (NHL).

The Isuzu D-MAX that arrived recently boasts African toughness and is a testament of Isuzu’s leadership in manufacturing some of the toughest, safest and most innovative vehicles since 1916 and its claim as having the longest history of any Japanese vehicle manufacturer and being the largest commercial diesel engine specialist.

With over 25 million engines built to date, Isuzu has proven to exceed expectations in areas of strength, reliability, capability and fuel economy. There’s an unrivalled spirit of adventure, determination and excellence engrained into the DNA of every Isuzu.

The Isuzu KB range has been part of South Africa’s fibre for 40 years and has an 80 -year long commitment to the environment, its partners and communities in South Africa, which has earned it a reputation of authenticity and innovative design.

In the spirit of innovation, the Isuzu KB has now evolved into the Isuzu D-MAX – a bold new name bearing the same stripes. It still promises a slick exterior, luxury interior, bold stance and multipurpose flexibility made for local conditions, business and leisure.

The Isuzu D-MAX is a new name for a brand that customers have come to depend on. Discovering the Isuzu D-MAX will undoubtably boost and vehicle owner’s level of reliability, durability and capability.

While upgraded mechanical components increase drive comfort and efficiency, no expense was spared to enhance the muscular offering’s new styling. It’s new features like Bi-LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, a colour-coded radiator grille, chrome front fog lamp bezels, convenient sliding rear window, side-steps, chrome exterior side mirrors and statement-setting 16” to 18” alloy wheels sets the D-MAX apart from its proud predecessors.

According to the information provided by the NHL, the Isuzu D-MAX delivers on the muscular styling and peace-of-mind performance that comes standard when one buys an Isuzu. Add in refined interior ride comfort and any journey is a pleasure. Whether it’s a long trip or a jaunt across the fields, your Isuzu D-MAX looks and performs like a pro.

With its maximum performance, the Isuzu D-MAX makes the impossible possible. Driving it for the first time one can feel that it’s a class-leading fuel efficiency and legendary power – in part due to its excellent aerodynamic exterior design – is what sets Isuzu apart.

The D-MAX delivers reliable power, more usable torque and unrivalled fuel efficiency. It’s the perfect vehicle solution for business and recreation, as well as for the eco-conscious.

Equipped with a refined turbo-charged diesel engine and state-of-the-art manual or automatic 5- or 6-speed intuitive transmission, the D-MAX gives drivers maximum control while achieving optimum fuel efficiency. According to the research, the Isuzu are some of the best-loved-bakkie. With the D-MAX, it is versatile, tough and hardworking. It can conquer just about anything one throw at it – off-road or on-road!

During its 40-year partnership in South Africa and 80 years in the game, Isuzu has become an integral part of South Africans’ love of outdoor activities, as well as the ultimate business partner. While Isuzu is available in a variety of 4X2 and 4X4 models with varying levels of specifications – reliability, durability and capability will always remain in the DNA of every Isuzu.

As the vehicle of choice for business, leisure and everything in-between, it’s believed that Isuzu has rightfully earned its title as ‘South Africa’s best-loved bakkie’, and most becoming popular in the Land of the Brave, and will continue to develop innovative vehicle solutions that add value to its fan.

On the comfort aspect the Isuzu D-MAX is a better way forward as it maintains the same standard of design with innovative features like a 9” Touchscreen Integrated Infotainment System with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, iPod/USB ports, as well as embedded navigation.

Entering in D-MAX is a hands-free process thanks to a Passive Entry System one can now access their vehicle without removing the keys from pocket or bag.

Once inside, finding the perfect position is simple due to the easily Adjustable Seats (6-Way). On top of that, the three-point seatbelt, avoids the belt cutting into driver’s neck ever again. All this and more proves that the D-MAX is indeed a dynamically designed vehicle with superior comforts and safety innovations ... placing your entertainment and comfort at the top of the priority list.

