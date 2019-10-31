It’s time for the copper festival Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Tsumeb is a hive of activity and the locals are excited about the 17th edition of the annual copper festival.

The event was preceded by a business conference last night. The four-day festival has attracted close to 150 local and international exhibitors.

Chairperson of the local organising committee Julius Gaeseb confirmed that presidential affairs minister Martin Andjaba is expected to officially open the festival instead of Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

“There is so much hype and preparations are in full swing as we speak. On Tuesday we had a youth conference in which we intended to discuss and address matters affecting the youth and entrepreneurship. We had also invited a prison-serving inmate from the Evaristus Shikongo correctional facility, who had shared his journey and some life-saving tips to the youth. That alone was a success as youth turned up in numbers,” stated Gaeseb.

He added that they have not recorded a decrease or increase in the number of exhibitors this time around.

Gaeseb called on the masses to come in numbers and explore business opportunities.

In terms of safety, Gaeseb assured those attending the festival that the area is secured.

The festival will now be held at the JP Ratledge Stadium instead of the UN Park. “We have people complaining because we have streamlined the nature of the festival to be more business-oriented, other than only entertainment.”

