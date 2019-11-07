Itula promises housing benefit for young people Obrien Simasiku Front Page News Oshikoto

×

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - Independent presidential candidate, Dr Panduleni Itula, has promised to address the housing crisis especially among the young people.

According to Itula, if elected president, land would be provided to the youth above the age of 21, with vocational training graduates to be roped in by government to help with the construction of houses.

Itula, who was addressing supporters in Omuthiya this week, added that young people would be given an option to either rent or buy the houses at affordable prices. He believes this approach would help to sustain the youth, as well as creating meaningful employment to young people.

“This will save you a lot, allowing you to save money, instead of spending on landlords who later use that money to buy expensive cars from overseas,” reiterated Itula.

The presidential hopeful vowed he would not leave Katutura for State House until the plight of poor Namibians is addressed. Itula also urged his supporters to reject the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying it would not ensure free and fair polls.

He also claimed the EVMs are susceptible to manipulation. The Electoral Commission of Namibia has continuously dismissed this notion.

“My people, let us wake up. The same way a cellphone diverts, it can simply be the way the EVMs operate; they can be manipulated. Even if you punch on Itula, that does not mean it’s reflecting for Itula, instead it will be diverted to someone’s count,” he claimed.



2019-11-07 07:04:16 | 5 hours ago