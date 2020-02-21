J-Twizz arrested for robbery and assault Eveline de Klerk Entertainment Erongo

WALVIS BAY – Award winning Namibian Hip-hop artist Jericho Gawanab also known as J-Twizz, has fallen back to his old ways.

Jericho who repented from his troubled past and joined the Jesus Centre services, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was charged with robbery and assault in Karibib.¯

Gawanab (39) and Innes Uiseb (26) allegedly robbed a member of the Namibian Defence Force after soliciting a lift from the NDF member on 8 February.

According to the crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Regional Police, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the robbery took place at the Engen service station at Karibib around 02h30.

Iikuyu said that Gawanab and Uirab allegedly asked for a lift from the remote informal settlement, Usab to the service station in town from the NDF member.

“Upon arrival at the service station one of the suspects grabbed the arms of the complainant who was still seated in the car from behind, while the other one punched him several times in the face and head and robbed him, Iikuyu explained.

They then robbed the man of two cellphones and a wallet containing personal documents and N$300 in cash. They were arrested several hours later after robbing the man. The cellphones were also recovered.

Jericho feels he is wrongfully accused on a robbery charge which was opened against him.’’ To a certain extent I cannot talk too much about both cases opened against me as advised by my lawyers, but somehow the media and people have not reached out to me to get my side of the story. I’m much loved here in Karibib, how would I even think of robbing an NDF official at a service station which has cameras. The victim is trying to tarnish my name, I’m not guilty of the robbery charges trumped up against me, I have nothing to do with that’’ he explained.

According to J-Twizzle as he is known, the said victim and he got into an altercation at some point after which he went to open up a case against him. For which he is aware of and willing to defend in court. ‘’The guy knows me well but I feel he is well connected for which a second charge was opened against me. For a well-known figure as myself, why would I stoop so low and rob somebody of a cellphone’’ he questioned.

Jericho and Uirab made their first appearance last week Monday in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court and are currently out on N$5000 bail each.

Their case was postponed to 4 March in order for them to obtain legal representation.





Jericho...feels he is being wrongfully accused. Photo Emmency Nuukala

2020-02-21 13:33:22 | 2 days ago