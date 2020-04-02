Japanese business sentiment negative, Aussie papers stop printing Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

SINGAPORE – Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

Confidence among Japan’s biggest manufacturers has plunged into negative territory for the first time in seven years, a key survey showed, as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and disrupts production.

The Bank of Japan’s March Tankan business survey – a quarterly poll of about 10 000 companies – showed a reading of minus eight among major manufacturers, the first negative reading since March 2013.

China’s decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global Covid-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700 000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said.

Taiwan – which has been praised for its handling of the outbreak – will donate 10 million surgical masks and other supplies to medical workers in countries hit hard by the virus, President Tsai Ing-wen said.

China has also sent countries medical aid, as it seeks to deflect criticism over its initial missteps in handling the viral outbreak after it emerged there late last year. – Nampa/AFP

