Junior Hockey Development League rewards top teams

Windhoek -The Namibian Hockey Union (NHU) recently hosted the 2018 Bank Windhoek Junior Hockey Development League awards ceremony at the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School in Windhoek.

Winning medals were awarded to the age groups: 10, 12, and 14 years in both the boys and the girls section A and B divisions. Saint Paul’s College won the Girls under 10 A Section, followed by Pioneers Park Primary School.

The Boys under 10 A Section was again scooped by Saint Paul’s College, as Windhoek Gymnasium walked away with the second spot. The Girls under 12 A Section belonged to Windhoek Gymnasium, who were followed by the Saint George’s Diocesan School.

Windhoek Gymnasium and Windhoek Afrikaans Private School took the first and second prizes in the Boys under 12 A Section. The Girls under 14 A Section was won by Saint Paul’s College and Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, who walked away as the runner-ups. The Boys under 14 A Section was won by Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, followed by Windhoek Gymnasium.

The 2018 Bank Windhoek Junior Hockey Development League kicked off in June and concluded in mid-August; it had a record entry of 95 teams from 10 different schools. The matches took place at the Windhoek Gymnasium and Wanderers Hockey Fields in Windhoek.

“The Bank Windhoek Development League is an NHU Hockey Development Programme initiative. It aims to develop the sport of hockey in Namibia by educating and grooming talented young hockey players. Despite challenges such as a lack of resources for some schools, the Junior Hockey League continues to grow,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen.

“Through the partnership with Bank Windhoek, the NHU is in the process to re-introduce hockey to the schools and regions that have stopped playing the sport due to a lack of equipment and coaches. This partnership started in 2015, and so far, nine coaching clinics for coaches and children took place in seven regions in Namibia,” said NHU’s Vice President, Conrad Wessels.

“We would like to congratulate the winning and participant teams for putting up incredible performances during the leagues fixtures. Thank you to Bank Windhoek for making this possible!,” acclaimed Wessels.

Full results of the winners in the B Section:

Girls under 10 B Section:

• Winners: Saint Paul’s College B

• Runner-up: Saint Paul’s College C

Boys under 10 B Section:

• Winners: Windhoek Gymnasium

• Runner-up: Saint Paul’s College B

Girls under 12 B Section:

• Winners: Saint Paul’s College B

• Runner-up: Windhoek Afrikaans Private School

Boys under 12 B Section:

• Winners: Saint Paul’s College

• Runner-up: Windhoek Afrikaans Private School

Girls under 14 B Section:

• Winners: Namutoni Primary School

• Runner-up: Eros Primary School

Boys under 14 B Section:

• Winners: Namutoni Primary School

• Runner-up: Eros Primary School

2018-12-05 09:47:35 28 days ago