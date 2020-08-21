Kalux goes viral with new song for N$49.99 Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Kalux new single ‘Krem’ caused quite a stir on social media when he announced that the new song would be available for pre-order for N$49.99.

An avid supporter of the Otjiwarongo star Shaun Asprilla Gariseb-Vision on Facebook said it was a progressive innovation and good for music availability, but he felt N$3 was too cheap for a “ whole” single and applauded Kalux for charging N$49.99.

Entertainment Now! spoke to the former NAMA Male Artist of the Year about the new movement that he started in order to maintain relevance and generate revenue at the same time. He explained that artists are struggling during the pandemic and creatives have to find new ways to make a living. ‘’People are supporting the whole idea and it was good to see people pre-ordering the song which shows that people really appreciate the art as we have reached our target and I feel it was the right move that we made,’’ he explained.

Some have bashed the idea saying not even the worlds top artist release a single for that much, to which Kalux feels the support received so far justified that a lot of people respect his art and embraced him. ‘’Critics will always be there and I think it comes with the package of being an artist but luckily with the ‘Krem’ project, there weren’t really critics because everyone was happy and excited about the record before it was released as it was trending a week before it was out,’’ he pointed out.

He further stated the reason he started to sell his single for N$49.99 was that he wanted to create a new movement which worked out and feels that every artist should try it because the little they get in return they can pay studio time and he will be donating 50% of the proceeds to a charity in Otjiwarongo.

The new single is just a feel-good song, which describes a vibe you get when somebody tickles you. He believes people are starting to support local artists in a big way, which was proved by the pre-orders they received and reaching their target.

The song is available on YouTube for streaming but can be downloaded from Donluafrica.com for now as they are still in the process of getting it on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon in a few weeks. Fans can also request the song on all the radio stations.

