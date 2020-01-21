Kambueshe advocates for youth empowerment Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

SWAKOPMUND – Newly elected chairperson of the Erongo regional council Juuso Kambueshe has called on his fellow councillors to continue focussing on youth development in the region.

Kambueshe, who is also the Swakopmund constituency councillor, was elected as chairperson of the council on Friday to fill the position that was left vacant by the former Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor, Hafeni Ndemula. Ndemula resigned last year October from the position as he is heading to the National Assembly.

Kambueshe, during his swearing in ceremony said equipping young people to become skilled and tapping into the resources of the region remains high on the agenda of council.

“Thus we as a council should continue focussing on strategies that will grant young people further access to education, healthcare and skills development in order for them to participate in the mainstream economic activities in the region and the country at large,” he said.

“Erongo is a region with immense possibilities and potential in terms of our natural and human resources. We must use our vast resources more effectively to benefit our people. We as members of this council must work together and must drive our developmental agenda collectively. We must spare neither strength nor effort to ensure we achieve the vision of sustainable development.”

He added that a strong, united, focused and loyal leadership is needed to achieve the noble mandate of the regional council and to address the challenges such as unemployment, housing and education in the region.

“We can only address these challenges and improve the quality of life for our residents if we work together. Let our history guide us to ensure we move forward and provide a better future for our children than what we inherited.”

