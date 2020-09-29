Kandjii’s case withdrawn over missing docket

Maria Amakali

Charges of assault against Katutura Central constituency councillor and parliamentarian Ambrosius Kandjii have been withdrawn after the court could not locate his

docket.

At the proceedings in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday, State prosecutor Chainda Mpule sought an order to have Kandjii’s case withdrawn due to the docket that was not at court again.

During the previous court proceedings, Mpule had informed the court she never received the docket after the case was transferred to their court from the A-court for trial.

Consequently, magistrate Johannes Shuuveni granted the order and withdrew the case. Kandjii was also refunded the N$3 000 he had posted as bail.

Kandjii was scheduled to stand trial on charges ranging from malicious damage to property, common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on 24 April at his residence in Katutura.

It is alleged a 31-year-old female went to Kandjii’s house to seek his assistance to be registered for the emergency income grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for previously being a taxpayer.

The EIG was a once-off N$750 provision by the government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the less fortunate. However, an argument broke out, allegedly resulting in Kandjii punching the woman in the face and later pointing a gun at her.

Kandjii was also facing prosecution for another assault incident that took place on the same day. It is alleged he maliciously damaged the bonnet and windscreen of a car of a 26-year-old man who was in the company of the woman.

He is further alleged to have assaulted him as well.

Local lawyer Ketuu Kaura represented Kandjii.

2020-09-29 09:24:01 | 1 days ago