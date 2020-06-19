Keetmans Municipality provides relief measures for businesses and residents Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The Keetmanshoop Municipality took note of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on residents and local businesses and has resolved to put in place temporary relief measures aiming to compensate for financial difficulties experienced by the citizenry. This is according to the Keetmanshoop Municipality spokesperson Dawn Kruger, who announced the measures in a recent press release.

“All monthly fees for advertising boards are herewith waived from 1 July until 31 December 2020,” she mentioned, amongst others as one of the relief measures.

The spokesperson continued that all penalties charged for late-and-re-registration of businesses are, in addition, waived for the period 1 July 2020 until 31 March 2021.

Another measure easing financial effects caused by the coronavirus, according to her, is that members of the hospitality fraternity will now only be charged for two-bin collections per month irrespective of how many times refuse will be removed. Kruger then explained that this measure will be in place from 1 July up to 31 December 2020.

“Council has furthermore resolved to implement an 80/20 debt consolidation strategy as a means to address outstanding debts of residents for basic services provided,” stated the PRO. She then explained that 20% of all payments for pre-paid, as well as conventional basic services (water, electricity, sewerage, etc.), will be levied to outstanding accounts, meaning residents will then receive 80% value of services paid for.

“By doing so, the municipality will not add interest to these outstanding accounts or hand them over for legal action, which will have a win-win situation to the effect in the end,” Kruger explained.

As a means to address the plight of senior citizens, she mentioned that council are in the process to connect pre-paid water-and-electricity facilities free of charge to this vulnerable group. “This will help them to better control and manage their use of these services, which does not also bear basic charges for it,” the spokesperson emphasised.

She went on that the municipality is furthermore busy to install a total of 1 000 pre-paid water meters for residents of Keetmanshoop, preferably for senior citizens.

In terms of increasing revenue, she explained that those opting for pre-paid water installations will from now pay an additional 5% levy to be deducted from the amount paid for these services. She also said council has resolved to adjust tariffs for the next financial year, approximately by a 5% inflation margin as prescribed by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

“These utility-linked tariffs will, thus, be adjusted automatically as from 1 July 2020,” the PRO then explained.

“We are still awaiting on an announcement by the Electricity Control Board on a recommended increase for the provision of electricity services before council can pronounce itself in that regard,” Kruger concluded.

