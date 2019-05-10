KFC DJs plan bottle bash at Zoo Park

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The popular KFC DJs, comprising of DJ Kadafi, DJ SlickFisha and DJ Chin-Chila are hosting the 1st edition of the 5TH BOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) Show for the year at the Zoo Park Amphitheatre tomorrow, starting from 12h00 till late.

There is a line-up consisting of more than 20 local acts, which they collectively did.

“In the past, we have worked with international acts but our people have made it a norm for those international acts to receive more attention than our own, the respect towards our people is not there,” said DJ Chin-Chila. DJ Kadafi said there are even strict rules in some countries that only permit a certain percentage of international music to be played on radios or television, “so why can’t we do the same?” he asked.

“If you want to see change, it has to start with you and that’s why we are embarking on this event, we want to treat our artists the way people such as Chris Brown or Nasty C will be treated if we were to host them,” he further explained.

The aim according to the trio DJs is to set a standard for local artistes. The DJs said they intend on creating a platform for Namibians to treat local artistes the same way they treat international ones.

“Such a platform is for upcoming artistes to establish themselves and for the established ones to show the upcoming ones how it’s done. When choosing these artistes, we took into consideration what they have been up to and how they are influencing the industry at the current moment and yes it is possible to have a successful show with local acts only,” stated DJ SlickFisha.

“We chose Zoo Park because a lot of people’s musical careers started there, it’s central, easy to get a taxi. We want to take it way back, the likes of King Tee Dee, Gazza, Qondja and many more did their cd launches there,” said the trio. “We also looked into cost, because we don’t have funds. It’s better to do it there, hence this is a self-sponsored show,” said DJ Chin-Chila.

The KFC DJs said the list of artistes that wanted to take part in tomorrow’s event was long.

“We decided to use the remaining artistes for the 2nd edition of the 6th BOB show for later this year.”

Lastly, the trio said security will be there, “Make sure to bring your own, don’t be negligent-be safe,” they said. The rules for the BOB are simple, “Come through but only with hard liquor, (hard liquor refers to an alcoholic beverage that is produced through the distillation (careful boiling and condensation) of grains, fruit, or vegetables that have already been fermented, in layman’s term hot drinks), whatever else you might need will be available as we have teamed up with local outlets who will be selling their food and soft drinks at the premises.”



