//Kharas makes strides in expanding school access Steven Klukowski National Karas

×

KEETMANSHOOP – //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick says the region is committed to ensuring quality education and lifelong learning for all its inhabitants.

“Education is the indispensable variable for //Kharas region’s social progression and economic development,” said the governor during her maiden state of the region address recently.

She said the region has made significant strides to build an effective and functional higher education ecosystem.

“The presence of the Unam Southern Campus, NIMT Southern Campus, with the addition of Keetmanshoop VTC and NUST Campus in Lüderitz, greatly improves access to higher education in the region,” she added.

Frederick continued that the region is now fully capacitated to take optimum advantage of the demographic dividend by improving the employability, skills-set and entrepreneurship of the aspiring youth in the region.

“In doing so we can build a mass of knowledge society as envisaged in Vision 2030.”

The governor also indicated that learner enrolment in //Kharas has increased by 2.3% since 2013.

She added that a total of 22 604 learners were enrolled for both junior and senior primary level whilst 5 676 were enrolled for the junior and senior secondary levels during 2019.

However, the region was beset by a number of challenges on the education front. She raised the concern of the long delayed construction of the University of Namibia Southern Campus, which is only 65% complete.

“I am also aware that despite the presence of higher education institutions in the region, many youth are still unable to access education mainly due to financial constraints,” she said.

The politician further urged young people, with the support of their parents, to take full advantage of the opportunities in the region. She promised to create a regional task force to ensure that issues affecting the youth are affectively addressed.

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-08-13 09:54:41 | 5 hours ago