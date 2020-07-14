Khomas entrepreneurs assisted with equipment Staff Reporter National Khomas

David Adetona

Khomas governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua recently handed over equipment and material worth N$700 000 as part of the development programme dedicated to small-scale entrepreneurs or for the self-employed to participate in local economic activities and to also create employment in the region.

The governor’s development programme partnership since 2014 with Namsov Fishing Enterprises through the Namsov Community Trust (NCT) supports and builds capacity for social and economic development in all 10 constituencies.

This is to aid in fulfilling government efforts to assist citizens in accordance with the policy of job creation.

In support of efforts of the programme, Namsov Community Trust from 2017 to 2020 has contributed N$2 million to the initiative that is now in its third phase.

The beneficiaries received material and equipment such as industrial machines, hair clippers, hair dryers, grinders, generators, drills, solar systems, fridges, stationery, chairs with tables and many other items that aim at poverty-alleviation or creating employment in the Khomas constituency.

Projects that received equipment or material include catering, hospitality, tailoring, hair cutting and salons and shoe-making initiatives using recycled waste car tyres.

The beneficiaries all agreed that the handing-over of materials or equipment to support self-employment and small-scale entrepreneurship involving men, women and youth in the region will ensure a secured livelihood, empower communities and resolve the high unemployment rate

Accepting the equipment, the Executive Director of Lidar Community Foundation, Serley Khaxas, was grateful and acknowledged the value of the assistance and support from the office of governor and Namsov Fishing Enterprises, which she said will contribute to the development of income generating activities, employability, self-employment or entrepreneurship projects.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Mcleod-Katjirua said there is a need to align the development and empowerment strategies to strengthen the capacity of the people to actively and meaningfully participate in the economic activities for the sustainable jobs creation in the region.

The governor unequivocally indicated it is better to admit and base assistance on a strong belief or conviction that the beneficiaries are better poised to improve their lives and have the needed potential to change their own economic status.

“We must admit that the economic empowerment for the people to bring about economic changes is essential for remedial factors to achieve equality and eradication of hunger and poverty. A well-structured inclusive empowerment will culminate in a transformation that gives birth to sense of identity, dignity, self-esteem and ability to imagine and aspire for a better future,” said the governor.

Mcleod-Katjirua said the selection for projects that get the equipment or material is done in a very transparent manner by selected committee members that examines the applications submitted, they also visit project sites or work sites for verification before final approval submission that takes months or a

year.

Also speaking at the event, Rachel Jacobs, chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, advised the beneficiaries to take possession of the valuable items and place them in safe condition to make progress or working towards creating industry and employment in their constituencies.



2020-07-14 09:29:59 | 19 hours ago