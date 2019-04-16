Khomas Nampol puts GFA to the sword…thrilling results in Women Super League

WINDHOEK – Khomas Nampol on Saturday delivered one of their finest performances when they showed class and maturity in their 6-0 resounding victory over the Girls Football Academy (GFA) club during their Skorpion Zinc NFA Women Super League encounter at the NFA Technical Centre.

Nampol got off to a good start when Kamunikire Tjituka displayed some great footwork in front of goal which blundered GFA defenders before laying off teammate Rita Williams, who calmly slotted the ball home for Nampol to take an early lead.

Talismanic Tjituka was soon back in the thick of things but this time added her name to the scoreboard when she thunderously struck from just outside the box, beating GFA’s goalie to extend their lead to 2-0 just 18 minutes into the opening half. The first half ended 2-0.

Nampol refused to slowdown in the second half as they continued their onslaught on a hapless GFA, which saw the superb Tjituka pouncing on a cross from the right flank to drill the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0.

Meisietjie Muranda wearing jersey No.14 for Nampol tucked away a well-calculated header from a corner kick to add more injury on GFA, who by this time were visibly fading away as they had nothing in response. Score 4-0.

With nerves having the best of GFA, their goalkeeper failed to hold onto the ball that was crossed into her area which again saw Muranda punishing GFA to make it 5-0, Faustina Amutenya joined the goal scoring squadron when she headed home the final goal of the match to hand GFA a disastrous 6-0 defeat.

Women’s Super League Results:

Saturday

Khomas Nampol 6-0 Girls Football Academy (GFA)

Tura Magic 12-0 Rightway FC

Galz & Goals 2-0 Namib Daughters

Nust Babes 3-3 V-Power Angels

Sunday

Unam Bokkies 3-1 Namib Daughters

Tura Magic 5-0 Girls Football Academy (GFA)

Galz & Goals 2-0 V-Power Angels

Nust Babes 1-2 Rightway FC



