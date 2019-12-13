Khomas, Oshikoto have highest number of reported rape cases Staff Reporter Courts & Crime Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK – The Khomas and Oshikoto regions have the highest number of reported rape cases, police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga said during the observation of International Human Rights Day earlier this week.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Major-General for Administration Anne-Marie Nainda, Ndeitunga said of the 711 rape cases reported thus far this year, 345 involved adult female victims. Both Khomas and Oshikoto recorded the highest number of rape cases with a total of 102 cases each.

He further noted that Ohangwena had the third highest, with 89 rape cases, while Omusati reported 63. The Oshana and Otjozondjupa regions both recorded a total of 62 rape cases this year.

Ndeitunga added that gender-based violence has a huge impact on survivors, society as well as the Namibian economy. “If we are to improve the livelihood and well-being of women and girls in our country, preventing sexual violence in particular has to be a critical task for all stakeholders,” Ndeitunga noted.

He added that the Namibian Police’s specialised units dealing with GBV cases would continue operating in close collaboration with other government agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure that women and children’s rights, as well as human rights, are protected too at all times.



