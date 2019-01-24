Killer-puncher Kaangundue taking Sunshine Academy back to the roots …mega boxing bonanza on the cards

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s most feared punchers Mendu Kaangundue will be the main attraction when the renowned MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy hosts its much-awaited “Back to the Roots” Boxing Bonanza on the capital.

The “Back to the Roots” Boxing Bonanza is aimed at taking to the academy’s boxers and activities back to the heart of Katutura where it all started for promoter Nestor Tobias and his award-winning stable.

The event will be staged at the A. Shipena Secondary School in Katutura, which is the very same school where Tobias and his then rookie academy hosted their first ever official boxing event and for this year, a deliberate decision has been taken to revisit history by taking boxing closer to the people.

Given the historical significance of the event, the event will see the crème de la crème of Namibia’s boxers in action, with killer-puncher Kaangundue headlining the day’s proceedings with what is expected to be a mega fight against the undefeated and highly determined Charles Shinima.

The two will lock horns for the vacant junior middleweight national title over 10 rounds. Kaangundue, who is a feared lion-hearted heavy puncher, boasts a record of six wins and three loses from nine professional fights, while unbeaten Shinima come into the fight with a squeaky clean record of seven wins from the same number of bouts.

Despite Shinima’s good record, the fast and furious young boxer is yet to face a boxer of Kaangundue’s caliber and punching power, thus a bloody battle is expected between the two pugilists come March 2 at the A. Shipena school hall.

The main bout will also see a cluster of the country’s top upcoming fighters in action, with the likes of Harry Simon Jnr leading the pack of undercard fighters who will showcase their talents on fight day. General tickets will be going for N$50 and VIP will be N$200.



