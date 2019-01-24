  • January 25th, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Sports \ Killer-puncher Kaangundue taking Sunshine Academy back to the roots …mega boxing bonanza on the cards

Killer-puncher Kaangundue taking Sunshine Academy back to the roots …mega boxing bonanza on the cards

Otniel Hembapu   Sports   Khomas
16 hours ago
715
0

Share on social media


WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s most feared punchers Mendu Kaangundue will be the main attraction when the renowned MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy hosts its much-awaited “Back to the Roots” Boxing Bonanza on the capital.
The “Back to the Roots” Boxing Bonanza is aimed at taking to the academy’s boxers and activities back to the heart of Katutura where it all started for promoter Nestor Tobias and his award-winning stable. 

The event will be staged at the A. Shipena Secondary School in Katutura, which is the very same school where Tobias and his then rookie academy hosted their first ever official boxing event and for this year, a deliberate decision has been taken to revisit history by taking boxing closer to the people. 

Given the historical significance of the event, the event will see the crème de la crème of Namibia’s boxers in action, with killer-puncher Kaangundue headlining the day’s proceedings with what is expected to be a mega fight against the undefeated and highly determined Charles Shinima.

The two will lock horns for the vacant junior middleweight national title over 10 rounds. Kaangundue, who is a feared lion-hearted heavy puncher, boasts a record of six wins and three loses from nine professional fights, while unbeaten Shinima come into the fight with a squeaky clean record of seven wins from the same number of bouts.

Despite Shinima’s good record, the fast and furious young boxer is yet to face a boxer of Kaangundue’s caliber and punching power, thus a bloody battle is expected between the two pugilists come March 2 at the A. Shipena school hall.

The main bout will also see a cluster of the country’s top upcoming fighters in action, with the likes of Harry Simon Jnr leading the pack of undercard fighters who will showcase their talents on fight day. General tickets will be going for N$50 and VIP will be N$200.
 


Otniel Hembapu
2019-01-24 10:08:51 16 hours ago

Home \ Sports \ Killer-puncher Kaangundue taking Sunshine Academy back to the roots …mega boxing bonanza on the cards - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Altara Credit

    Hello there,do you need a loan to sort yourself out financially? Or are you currently in debt and wish to pay it off? Or is it a home that you need? Or maybe it is time to get that car that you have always wanted? Or do you need cash to either set up or expand your own business? Or would you like to ttake the family out on vacation this festive period? Whatever the need may be, you can be sure that ALTARA CREDIT has got you covered. We are a private loan lending firm and we give out loans to both government, private sector employees and business persons at just 8% interest rate for a tenor ranging from 12 months to a maximum of 15 years. Why not reach out to us today via email : altaracredit@gmail.com or via call, text and WhatsApp +3197005030217. We hope to hear from you soonest.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER