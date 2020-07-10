Knock-Out project hailed

Fresh FM radio personality Denzel Leroy //Naobeb, also known as NSK said the latest knock-out project by MTC is the kind of assignment he is ecstatic to be part of as it is tangible and warms his heart because it is addressing the issue of homelessness in the country.

“Many times, we voice our concerns and condemn things, but that’s where it ends, mostly on social media. The urge to do more ends just as quick as the issue surfaces,” he stated.

NSK who is teamed up with media personality Anne Hambunda also added that when companies like MTC come along with such concepts or ideas, one has no option but to jump on board because at the end of the day it’s a results-driven project and the money will be given to those who are directly affected.

Poetess Dr Esperance Luvindao, although nervous as she is teamed up with Gospel sensation Maranatha Goroh, is over the moon to be part of this project. “A lot of people are not willing to do things like what MTC is doing so being part of this is super exciting and heartening at the same time,” mentioned Luvindao.

The Onandjokwe based Doctor said being part of the mission is going to allow someone out there to have a home. “I know individuals who are homeless and who stand a chance of getting shelter because of this project,” mentioned Luvindao.

The mobile telecommunications company this week launched the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project 2020, in aid of efforts to address homelessness in the country.

“With the theme “Together we can beat homelessness”, the project is a call to action with two main objectives. Firstly, to raise awareness, create conversation and find solutions, and secondly to raise funds so that those who are experts can act”, encouraged Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Ekandjo stated that the “MTC Knockout Project” against Homelessness will see 30 Namibian personalities challenged/paired to get on stage at a live music concert and perform two hit songs of 30 popular Namibian artists. The personalities are drawn from diverse fields within the Namibian society from sectors such as the arts, health, banking, fashion, industrial, technology, insurances and mining sectors.

Ekandjo said: “These personalities will be challenged to do the unthinkable in the interest of the cause. They will have to their disposal the artist who owns the two hit songs, a studio, a choreographer, a Voice coach, a live band, professional dancers and a producer who will work with them for the next three months to get them ready for a performance of a lifetime, helping them to raise their voices and sing till we sing a roof over the heads of the homeless.”

“During the next three months, these personalities and artist together with the rest of Namibia will become ambassadors and the voice for the homeless,” elucidated Ekandjo.

This year’s edition, slated for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia has set the target of raising at least N$1 million.

The MTC Knockout Project started last year as a social intervention programme by MTC with the specific aim to address societal issues within communities.

Last year’s initiative was aimed towards creating awareness around Gender-Based Violence in society when celebrities slugged it out exhibition boxing style during their three rounds bout of a minute each.– psiririka@nepc.com.na

