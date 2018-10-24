Know what you want

Life is a marathon not a sprint race. Most people go through life not knowing what they want out of it. In the early stages of adulthood, the youth go through the motions of life without really knowing what they want out of it or what is happening. Some just go through life imitating what other people are doing, without ever taking a minute to consider what they would do if there was no one to imitate.

This time of the year is usually a stressful time for most of the students, especially those in tertiary institutions. While others relish the challenge and rise up to the occasion, some sit in their rooms in front of their books and start second-guessing their choice of study. Something isn’t right, they never once in their lives dreamt of doing the course they are doing now and they still don’t see themselves in the future in that profession, some just hate it period.

What they do know though, is that it will keep them busy and their parents happy. To some, the thought of finishing with the education system is more than enough to motivate them to work extra hard and complete those four years, while others are looking forward to the financial rewards that could potentially be awaiting them on the other side of school. It makes sense to everyone but themselves.

A lot of potential is wasted and killed by a lack of people not knowing what they want. Most of the youth never take the time to find something they are good at or make an effort to explore their potential. Am a firm believer of failing on your terms, then at least you know you tried your best.

The youth should invest more time in themselves to find out what it is that they want out of life. Time and energy are among their strongest weapons and it would serve them better if they utilise them to figure out their own lives, instead of imitating somebody or living a life that holds them back. There is so much that a person can do and not just young people, we just have to figure out where to put our time and energy. Know yourself to know what you want.

“It is far better for a man to go wrong in freedom than to go right in chains” – Thomas H. Huxley.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia (Unam). He will weekly be contributing this column on youth mattersInstagram: niceguy_olavi Facebook: Olavi Longfellow Twitter: @OlaviPopyeinawa

2018-10-24 10:16:10 2 months ago