Kordom signs professional contract with Israeli club

Namibian football poster-girl Annouscka Kordom has signed a professional contract with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Be’er Sheva Women’s Football Club (WFC).

Kordom, who until her recent signing with the Israeli side played for Corban University in the US and now, becomes the first ever alumna of Corban’s program to ink a professional contract. The duration of Kordom’s contract was however not disclosed.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva, based in Israeli city of Be’er Sheva, is one of the top-ranked football clubs in that country. Kordom is no stranger to big stages, as she compiled an impressive pedigree on the pitch during her time with Corban, earning Second-Team All-Conference accolades in her freshman season, and then back-to-back First-Team honours in the two subsequent campaigns.

In three seasons of work, Kordom netted a combined total of 17 goals and nine assists. Speaking on her time at Corban, Kordom stated, “My time as a Warrior was truly a life-changing experience. I grew in my faith, made lifelong friendships, and got to experience what it was like to be a part of an amazing, God-loving community. Warrior Nation has trained me for this moment, both athletically and spiritually. I am excited to step out and make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ.”

Ever since her arrival in 2016, Kordom’s dynamic athleticism and next-level playmaking ability made her a must-watch talent.

Corban’s head coach Derek Faulkner said: “Anytime a kid gets an opportunity to pursue a dream, it’s a very surreal moment. Annouscka has had an outstanding career here at Corban, earning almost every accolade you can collect. She’s done a ton for this university on the field, but her impact in the community and in the relationships she created off the field is even more impressive. I am very excited to follow along in her journey and career as a professional.”

Kordom’s former mentor and head of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Galz & Goals football programme Jackie Gertze yesterday said she was super excited and proud of the determination and passion shown by Kordom, saying her achievement is a proud moment for the country.

“We, at the NFA women desk, are super proud of her determined self-motivation and always contacting the department and informing us about her plans as a player and sometimes even asking for career advice from us. Playing professional will improve Kordom’s profile and will help Namibia in terms of performance at international level,” Gertze said. - Adapted from corbanwarriors.com



2020-10-05 10:50:36 | 6 hours ago