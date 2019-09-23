Kuvare to lead Nam-mic 

WINDHOEK – Nam-mic Payment Solutions (Pty) Ltd announced that it has officially appointed Meriam Kuvare as the company’s operations executive effective August 1, 2019, after serving in the same position in an acting capacity.

Kuvare first joined Nam-mic in 2000 as an office administrator. In 2018, she was subsequently promoted to the positions of head of operations, sales manager and later as acting operations executive until her recent appointment.

In her new title, Kuvare’s tasks will include operational management, financial performance, customer service and relationship management

With 19 years’ experience in an operational management environment, mostly gained at Nam-mic Financial Solutions, Kuvare is determined to do more: “I have a passion for confronting challenges and pro-actively finding solutions. I am extremely thorough and precise. This challenge will motivate me to find effective solutions with regard to business growth and continuity as a team player.”

Kuvare has completed several advanced operations management and administrative training obtained from the University of Stellenbosch’s Business School for Executive Development, such as supervisor, middle and senior management development programmes.

“Kuvare has tirelessly committed most of her career to Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings. Her growth within the company demonstrates that continued professional development pays off. I would like to congratulate her on this appointment and trust that she will continue to deliver exceptional results. We wish her the best in her new role,” said Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings chief executive officer, Walter Don.

