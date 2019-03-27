Launch of ITIL 4 makes high level service delivery the gold standard

WINDHOEK – Local Namibian ICT consultancy, Headway Consulting, has confirmed the launch of ITIL 4 (Information Technology Infrastructure Library 4), by the ITIL Foundation. As the only truly Namibian company certified to deliver training to both the public and private sector, Headway expects the new and improved ITIL 4 to raise the level of technology-based service delivery to all that embrace it. Headway Consulting feels the timing of the launch could not be better as improved service delivery is essential to ‘Accountability’ recently highlighted by President Hage Geingob.

ITIL continues to evolve and the launch of ITIL 4, the next evolution of ITIL by the Foundation took place took place in February 2019. As ITIL 4 expands on previous versions and provides a practical and flexible basis to train and support organisations on their journey of digital transformation, with local ICT consultants Headway Consulting delivering training and support. Getting staff, employees as well as the management of organisations, both public and private acquainted, familiarised and ultimately trained and certified in the different steps of ITIL is expected to lead to better service delivery.

ITIL provides an end-to-end IT/digital operating model for the delivery and operation of tech-enabled products and services. Streamlining processes that were previously not technology driven and delaying service delivery to stakeholders and prone to errors is what ITIL is all about. It creates a system and benchmark for monitoring and setting standards of service.

Investing in ICT-environments is expensive, but worthwhile, and with ITIL you can monitor if the technology is being used correctly and making the business more streamlined and efficient. As well as tracking if the staff is using the ICT-equipment and software correctly and to the fullest extent.

Headway Consulting is a 100 percent Namibian-owned and operated consultancy, run by previously disadvantaged staff. As the only truly Namibian company to be certified in the training of ITIL, Headway has already trained and supported government ministries and a myriad of private sector clients in previous versions of ITIL. These organisations were all looking to improve their service delivery, implement technology and drive their mission, vision and goals by embracing ITIL as well as adhere to policies and regulations in both government and private sector which often demanded ITIL-certification.

This lays the foundation for local knowledge and know-how expanding and specifically targeting Namibian solutions to sometimes very Namibian challenges whilst stimulating the Namibian economy at the same time.

The Foundation level is designed as an introduction to ITIL 4 and enables candidates to look at IT service management through a brand new end-to-end operating model for the creation, delivery and continual improvement of tech-enabled products and services.

“ITIL 4 delivers a whole new level of training and certification for Namibians and Namibian organisations. Delivering quality service delivery based on tech-driven best processes and best practises from around the world,” said Jan Coetzee, MD of Headway Consulting.

2019-03-27 09:06:14 5 days ago