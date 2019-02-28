Learners in shock over suicide on school premises 

RUNDU - Learners at Rundu Secondary School suffered a highly traumatic experience after they stumbled upon a dead body hanging on the pavilion of their school’s netball court.

The body belonged to a 24-year-old who chose their school as the site to hang himself with a rope.

“It was an unpleasant morning – our learners were disturbed during the first period but we managed to counsel them,” said a senior teacher at Rundu Secondary School who preferred that his name not be mentioned.

“The security that was on duty came to alert us at the office this morning and we called the police to come and investigate. Luckily, it’s not one of our learners, it was a young man from the nearby community. It’s unfortunatel that it happened on our sports field, it’s now the second time that someone has committed suicide within our sports vicinity. Some years back a similar incident happened at our sports field,” recalled the teacher.

The man was said to be from Donkerhoek, a location next to the school.

The incident was attended to by the Namibian police who also collected the dead body and transported it to the Rundu state mortuary.

“This morning the body of a Namibian male, identified as Aiyambo Stefanus Nekaro, 24 years of age, was found hanging with a rope on the netball pole at Rundu secondary netball court at about 06h00. No suicide note was found and no foul play was observed, our investigations continue,” confirmed Kavango East Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bobby Kanyetu.

