Learners should optimise donated computers - NAMCOR

ONGWEDIVA – The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) on Friday donated five computers worth N$34 401 to the Xungileni Primary School in Etayi Constituency of Omusati Region.

This is the second time that NAMCOR has donated computers to Xungileni after it initially donated two computers last year.

The computers by NAMCOR supplement the existing three computers shared between the staff and 170 learners who are doing Information Communication as a subject.

Speaking on behalf of NAMCOR , Assistant Communication and PR Specialist Nangombe Egumbo encouraged learners to work hard and to always strive for the best. “We would like to encourage the learners to make use of this opportunity afforded to them, many schools do not have the privilege of even owning a single computer,” Egumbo said.Egumbo related that Namibia is in dire need of high level specialised and vocational skills in the petroleum sector.

“Eminent projects such as the Kudu Gas to Power Project, the bulk fuel storage facility with 95 percent completion and the continued search for oil and gas on Namibian land increasingly requires a larger pool of qualified Namibians in the sector,” Egumbo said.

Egumbo assured that there are funds readily available through the Petrofund, petroleum training and education fund for learners intending to take up studies in the petroleum sector.

Also speaking at the same event, although the school has access to electricity, potable water and internet, School Principal Eino Hamutenya said the school is in dire need of administration block, library, and a science computer laboratory.

Hamutenya further said the school is also in need of textbooks, teaching materials and a playground for the learners as there is currently a shortage thereof.



2018-10-16 09:18:10 2 months ago