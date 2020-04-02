‘Let us not risk this virus’ - Basson

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – //Kharas regional governor Lucia Basson opines there is a need for all stakeholders to mobilise and coordinate efforts and put in place proper strategies to constantly comply with guiding regulations to combat further spread of the coronavirus.

She said the purpose of inviting regional stakeholders to a consultative meeting earlier this week was to discuss challenges and suggest possible solutions attributed to the worldwide pandemic.

“Your presence is highly valued, as we are gathered here today to engage one another following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Hage Geingob, after the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic,” reiterated the regional governor.

Basson called on all those present to vigorously educate citizens on regulations and precautionary measures attached to the virus as a means to ensure strict adherence to it.

Furthermore, she said sharing her expectations and getting the support needed from stakeholders will put her in a position to inform the Office of the President of the challenges encountered and efforts that should be put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

She urged //Kharas regional councillors to work closely with traditional and local authorities, farmers in rural areas and the business fraternity.

“Disaster risk management committees must be made functional and small locality-based task forces must be established that will work actively with the grassroots and should be able to report to the next identified level every week,” she stated.

Basson also requested for guidance on the establishment of a proper chain of communication and information-sharing regarding suspected-and-confirmed cases of the virus.

“This will be very helpful to trace all those who were in contact or have been exposed to those individuals being tested positive for Covid-19, and furthermore ensure that all suspected cases are quarantined under proper supervision,” she said.

Basson strongly emphasised that people who returned to Namibia shortly before and after the declaration was made should be traced and placed under quarantine.

“We need to identify more places that can be used as quarantine centres, moving away from the tendency to leave these travellers under house isolation,” she stated.

She also raised concern that the region can be regarded as highly vulnerable to the pandemic, seeing in the light that

//Kharas region shares five border entry points with South Africa, leaving the possibility that tourists might still be roaming around lodges.

In conclusion, she appealed to all businesses and those financially capable to assist the region with donations for the procurement of food hampers and sanitisers to enable her office to cater for those less fortunate residents heavily affected during this period.

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na



2020-04-02 10:02:20 | 11 hours ago