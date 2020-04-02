Local rugby players placed under quarantine…as Covid-19 woes continue Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

A total of five Namibian rugby internationals were among the passengers that landed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport last week Wednesday, returning home from their various Covid-19 struck foreign territories.

The five players, who ply their trades for Namibia’s senior rugby side Welwitschias, are centre Darryl de la Harpe, fly-half Cliven Loubser, flanker Prince Gaoseb, prop Andre Rademeyer and centre Lesley Klim were returning home from their respective foreign bases in fear of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon their return, the five players along with the rest of the passengers were all screened and placed under the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and have been isolated at the Hardap Dam Resort in the southern part of the country. They will all remain there for the 14-day period.

Since the players have been under quarantine, they have been keeping busy by making sure they remain active through regular jogs and other natural exercise activities.

“We run a few kilometres a day, using rather unusual equipment to do our “gym exercises” while also encouraging fellow Namibians who are in quarantine with us to remain upbeat,” said the players when contact by NBC Sport via WhatsApp. The players and all those in quarantine receive three meals and water every day.

They are screened every second day and have been provided with two social workers with whom they can communicate if they are in need, they indicated. Between the five of them, they each daily try to bring something to the table for example motivating activities, making each other laugh or coming up with different exercises.

The NBC Sport crew got in touch with Rademeyer and De la Harpe, who both reached out to the public, saying: “Namibia, we know it’s a difficult time right now and change is never easy to adapt to, but together we can get through this. Let’s abide by the rules, stay at home, wash our hands and help each other by just listening to one another,” said De la Harpe.

Rademeyer on the other hand had this to say: “Let’s keep safe, keep inside our home and don’t mingle too much in big crowds. Let’s stay off the streets and only go out when it’s really necessary. Let’s all be mindful of what we do.” None of the five players have thus far shown any symptoms of coronavirus. - NBC Sport

