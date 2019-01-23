Long Course Gala continues this weekend

WINDHOEK - The next Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala is slated for this weekend at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital.

According to the Namibia Swimming Association (NSA) executive committee member, Nicky McNamara, seven teams will participate in the Bank Windhoek LC4 Gala.

The participating teams are Aqua Swimming Club, Club TsV, Hohenbrunn-Riemerl (visiting team), Dolphins-WP (visiting team), Dolphins Swimming Club Windhoek, Marlins Swimming Club Windhoek, Namib Swim Academy and Swakopmund Swimming Club.

“We have a total number of 138 swimmers participating in this event with a total of 912 entries in the various events. We are also excited to see that the Master swimmers’ participation has also increased. Our NASU president Wilfried Poser will also be participating in two 50-metre events,” McNamara said.

The first events on Friday afternoon will be the 800m freestyle and on Saturday morning the 1500m freestyle, in which not only the young athletes participate but also quite a few Master swimmers.

“These are long distances and as such, the swimmers competing in these events have an exceptionally high fitness level. Many of the swimmers would have trained throughout their December holidays to maintain their level of fitness. Those who were unable to, will definitely feel the distances after the weekend,” McNamara said.

“NASU would like to thank Bank Windhoek for its continued support and development of the sport, which has produced top international competitors over the years,” McNamara concluded.



