Lüderitz marches over mooted marine

Steven Klukowski

KE E T M A N SHO OP - Members of trade unions affiliated to the Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers Union (Nasawu), staged a peaceful demonstration against the mining of marine phosphate in Lüderitz this week.

Nasawu is one of the biggest union federations in the country, Reading out the petition, shop

steward Pertus Joseph from the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) emphasised that they

strongly condemn any person, company or institution that supports the mining of marine

phosphate.

“It has been said and proven over and over that mining phosphate offshore will pollute the water and

destroy the environment at sea, including the sea,” he said. He further argued that because

of this mining, fish might pick up hazardous heavy metals and build them up in their bodies.

Joseph then reasoned that consuming such fish could have dangerous health risk, affecting

markets available negatively as people will refuse to buy it.

The shop steward added: “The fishing industry creates more than 40 000 direct and indirect jobs and that more than 100 000 people are surviving on the fishing industry based on the support that they get from the people who are employed in the fishing industry.”

He reminded Namibians that it is therefore their responsibility to stand together and join hands

to fight against those who want to mine marine phosphate offshore. Receiving their petition, Jan

Scholtz, !Nami#Nus Constituency Councillor where Lüderitz is positioned, promised the group that he will forward it to the relevant authorities and revert to them accordingly

2019-09-11 07:26:43 16 hours ago