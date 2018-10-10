Luderitz resident wins new car

LÜDERITZ – Eliakim Iilende, 35, won a brand-new Hyundai Grand i10 from Spar through the competition My Spar Rewards that ran from July 24 to September 2, 2018.

Iilende, born in Okathitu Uukwaluudhi in Omusati, is currently employed as a casual at fishing company NovaNam in Lüderitz.

He could not hold his joy as he expressed his gratitude for winning a car he received at Lüderitz Spar on Monday.

Iilende does not have a driving licence and is yet to decide what he will do with his car.

He applauded My Spar Rewards for his lucky draw. Lüderitz Spar manager Jannie Fourie said that through the competition Spar gave away 55 Hyundai cars in the Western Cape.

