Maerua mall to partner up with Windhoek Fashion Week

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Maerua Mall will be in partnership with Windhoek Fashion Show (WFW) to host a series of pop up shops for all designers that would like to market or sell their products from the 16-21 September 2019.

Founded by Fashion Model and Entrepreneur, Luis Munana, the WFW is a platform that was created to bring an opportunity to Namibian designers, jewellers, models and so forth.

According to one of the WFW sponsors, Kalistu Mukoroli, mentioned that, Pop up shop will be for free and they have another pop-up show coming up in October as well as during fashion week which will start on the 9th of November.

“This is one of the ways to grow the industry and give them a free platform to market, so they must use it as the opportunity to push and start growing their cliental. Maerua Mall is the biggest partner for WFW and they are currently working on different concepts as to how they can get Namibian brands within the mall’s space said Mukoroli.

Some of the exhibitors of WFW pop up shop are some of Namibia’s best make-up artist, Hanna Nangula, Fashion designer, Melissa Poulton and many local brands.

The fashion week which started in 2016 has grown to be Namibia’s greatest event of the year, attracting designers from South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Uganda and many African countries to showcase their work.

“More information about the fashion week will be announced at a later stage,” said Kalistu Mukoroli from the WFW team.

The WFW is calling on all designers that want to showcase their work at Pop Up shop to contact WFW.



Founder and Director of Windhoek Fashion Week, Luis MunanaPhoto: Contributed

2019-09-13 09:04:14 14 hours ago