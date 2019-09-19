  • September 19th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ National \ Mafwe ngambela passes on

Mafwe ngambela passes on

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
11 hours ago
722
0

Share on social media

 
Mashazi Mahoto

WINDHOEK – Dixon Mubita Lusepani, ngambela (premier) of the Mafwe Traditional Authority has passed on, aged 71. He died on Monday morning at Chinchimane after a short illness. He was born in the Sesheke area of now Kongola Constituency in 1948. 

Lusepani became ngambela in July last year. He previously worked as a deputy director in the ministry of home affairs until his retirement in 2008 when he went on to become a full-time farmer.  


Staff Reporter
2019-09-19 07:22:10 11 hours ago

Home \ National \ Mafwe ngambela passes on - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo