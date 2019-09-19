Mafwe ngambela passes on



Mashazi Mahoto

WINDHOEK – Dixon Mubita Lusepani, ngambela (premier) of the Mafwe Traditional Authority has passed on, aged 71. He died on Monday morning at Chinchimane after a short illness. He was born in the Sesheke area of now Kongola Constituency in 1948.

Lusepani became ngambela in July last year. He previously worked as a deputy director in the ministry of home affairs until his retirement in 2008 when he went on to become a full-time farmer.

2019-09-19 07:22:10 11 hours ago