Man denies killing brother over N$20

WINDHOEK - A 28-year-old man who stands accused of killing his own brother over N$20, denied guilt in Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Immanuel Nepela, 28, took a no guilty plea on a charge of murder for the death of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa.

During court proceedings, Nepela’s defence attorney Salmy Mcleod informed the court that they will not furnish the court with a plea explanation for the basis of his defence and it is up to the state to prove its case against Nepela. Nepela made an appearance from custody before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo.

The prosecution says on June 19, Nepela unlawfully and intentionally killed his own brother Nghiyolwa when he fatally stabbed him.

Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife in the rib at Eehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who is a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sells grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would repay the N$20 to Nghiyolwa sometime later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument and it is alleged Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

The following day, family members suggested the brothers should be separated and told Nepela was told to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela should go to the north, an order that he refused.

Witnesses indicate that Nepela was later seen that night crying along the main road. He was holding a bloodstained knife saying he had killed his own brother.

According to state prosecutor Taimi Efraim, Nepela’s docket will be forwarded to the Prosecutor General for her to decide if Nepela should be prosecuted or not, on what charge and where he will stand trial. Mcleod informed the court that they are currently waiting for a date for a formal bail application hearing. Efraim reminded the court that the state still objects the notion of having Nepela released on bail pending his trial.

The court then postponed the case for the Prosecutor General’s decision to January 23, 2019, remanding Nepela in custody.

2018-10-31 09:18:10 2 months ago