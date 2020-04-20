  • April 20th, 2020



Man dies in freak accident at Namport 

Man dies in freak accident at Namport 

Eveline de Klerk   National   Erongo
Eveline de Klerk 

WALVIS BAY – An employee of Grinrod Namibia Stevedoring tragically died in a freak accident on Friday morning at Namport while offloading vehicles from a vessel. 
The victim, Moses Uiseb, and his two colleagues were allegedly busy jump-starting an imported truck, that they were busy offloading from a vessel at the Port of Walvis Bay. Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said Uiseb (57) was allegedly in front of the truck using a big battery to jumpstart while his colleague was behind the steering wheel of the truck. 
“We  suspect  the truck was in gear and jumped forward when it was jump-started. As a result, it knocked and ran over Uiseb,” Iikuyu explained. He added that Uiseb was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The 32-year-old man who was behind the steering wheel of the truck was arrested as he was not in possession of a valid driver’s licence.
 He will appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence. 


Eveline de Klerk
2020-04-20 09:45:05 | 13 hours ago
Man dies in freak accident at Namport

