Man killed in row over woman

KEETMANSHOOP - A Mariental man was allegedly stabbed to death after an argument with another man over a woman on Saturday.

Although details of the incident are sketchy, it is alleged the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife on the left side of the neck after a quarrel over a girlfriend at the four way stop next to the Catholic Church in Aimablaagte.

A 23-year-old suspect ran away after the stabbing but he was later arrested by the police, while the deceased who has been identified as Simon Valombola, was rushed to the Mariental hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died the same day.

Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay could not give further details on what really transpired, saying the police are still questioning the suspect and that all that is known for now is that the two had a quarrel over a girl. In another stabbing incident in the same area, a man was left with a screwdriver stuck to his head when his cousin allegedly stabbed him after an argument at home on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to the Mariental hospital, and transferred to Windhoek due to the seriousness of his injuries. The suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as police continues to investigate the matter.

In a separate incident at Rehoboth, a 28-year-old suspect allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy on Friday, and the suspect was arrested and charged for rape.

In the //Kharas Region, a case of culpable homicide has been opened by the police after a vehicle carrying four people overturned, killing one person at Oranjemund.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the car to overturn near the Oranjemund airport, and one of the passengers was declared dead upon arrival at hospital, while the driver was seriously injured and had to be transferred to Windhoek for medical attention. The other two passengers sustained slight injuries.

