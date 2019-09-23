Man sentenced to 21 years for father’s death

ONGWEDIVA - The Oshakati High Court on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Mukonka Ambrosius Haingura to 21 years for the death of his father.

Judge Johanna Salionga ordered that five years of the original 25 years be suspended for a period of three years on condition that he is not convicted of murder during the period of suspension.

Haingura was convicted of murder with direct intent (25 years) and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice of which the judge sentenced him to a year imprisonment.

It is said that Haingura hacked his father with a panga several times whilst the deceased lay on a bed.

The deceased, according to the evidence heard in court, died on the scene.

The court further heard that after the vicious attack, Haingura proceeded to bury the body of the deceased in a shallow grave and hid all bloody items used in the commission in an attempt to defeat or obstruct the course of justice. Haingura and his father both lived in a family home at Ndama location in Rundu.

Judge Salionga during the sentencing said the accused stabbing of the deceased was uncaring and emotionless. It does not support any iota of remorse.

“The best accused could do was to at least show remorse by saying sorry for what happened when he met the young brother and later his mother the day of the incident but he did not,” said Salionga.

The Judge further said that Haingura has not only offended his family members but all right thinking and law-abiding members of community.

“You even raised an imitation defence to try and escape the consequences of your evil deed. That indicates that you represent a serious danger to society and deserved to be removed for a long period,” the Judge said.



2019-09-23 07:10:33 16 hours ago