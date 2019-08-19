Man shot for allegedly stealing braaipan

WALVIS BAY - A man was critically wounded after he was shot in Swakopmund on Saturday afternoon for allegedly stealing a braaipan.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Namibian Police Force, Tobie Gerber yesterday during a crime briefing said the incident took place in the Meduletu location in Mondessa. The man, identified as Jesaya Kauluma, 32, allegedly entered the suspect’s home, grabbed the braaipan, and ran away.

“He was allegedly chased by the suspect, who caught up with him. However, the victim allegedly drew a knife with intent to stab the suspect. The suspect allegedly took out his pistol and then shot the victim once in the head. The braaipan as well as the knife were found with the victim,” Gerber told New Era

He says the victim was immediately taken to Swakopmund State hospital in a critical condition from where he was transferred to Katutura State Hospital for further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested and his firearm confiscated.

He is expected to appear today in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder.

2019-08-19 07:30:40 17 hours ago