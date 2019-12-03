Man shot, wounded by security guard 

KAHENGE - A case of attempted murder and discharge of firearm in public was opened against a security guard who allegedly shot a 21-year-old man outside a bar at Mahenzere village in Kavango West region on Saturday.

The incident was reported to have happened at around midnight. It is alleged the security guard had an argument with a group of young men at a bar he is guarding.

He allegedly pulled out a shotgun and fired shots in the direction of a group of men he argued with and the 21-year-old was shot and wounded.

According to the police report, the victim was rushed and immediately admitted in Rundu Intermediate Hospital. The security guard was due for court today.

In a separate crime incident, the police are investigating a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, after an unknown suspect broke into a principal’s office at Halili Combined School in Kavango West on Saturday.

According to the police report, the break in possibly took place at about 08h10, and it is alleged that suspect(s) broke into the principal’s office and stole several items to the value of N$63 040-00 and the police only recovered a printer found hidden in the school’s toilet. The suspect or suspects are unknown and thus no arrest has been made yet and police investigations continue.

