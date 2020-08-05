Man sodomised after drinking spree

WALVIS BAY – A resident of Uis is expected to appear in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly sodomising a 35-year-old man at the settlement on Monday evening.

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said the suspect and the victim were drinking together at a local residence when the former allegedly invited the victim to follow him to a nearby soccer field.

“According to the victim, the suspect had money and alcohol; that is why he followed him,” Iikuyu explained. He added the two reportedly enjoyed drinks at the soccer field. However, the suspect demanded sex from the victim, who refused. The suspect allegedly got angry and overpowered the victim and forcefully sodomised him. The victim sustained serious injuries to his head and private parts and was rushed to hospital.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested for attempted rape in Kuisebmond. According to Iikuyu, the suspect and the victim were also drinking together at the victim’s residence. “The victim apparently sent the suspect to go buy more alcohol. She, in the meantime, decided to rest a bit but fell asleep,” Iikuyu said. He said the woman allegedly woke up with the suspect naked on top of her; however, he ran away when she confronted him.

He was eventually arrested and is expected to appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-08-05 09:10:07 | 13 hours ago