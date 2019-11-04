Maranatha launches Intimate Love Emmency Nuukala Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK-From praying and fasting to crying in-studio award-winning gospel star, Maranatha Goroh successfully launched her second album titled ‘Intimate Love’.

The release party which was held on Friday at the Protea Hotel attracted many music enthusiasts who witnessed Maranatha delivering her second project, a fifteen-track album featuring some international big guns from South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia. The album which took a year and a half to complete led to the very moment she said. “I feel so amazed, I am so happy that this hard work paid off”.

During the launch, Maranatha performed her hit track Super Natural and other songs on the album such as All We Need. Along with her band M3, her performances left the entire crowd in awe if not filled with the spirit. Apart from performances by M3, Nam Gospel United graced the stage with two of their songs. Lady May took a moment which was well received by the audience.

The event saw some videos of Maranatha’s journey through her music, with well-wishes from those who have worked with her. Coupled with a listening session of the album.

An intimate moment shared with the audience was when the event turned into a worship night, as her parents prayed for her, and the album in particular. “I am so elated, I cannot wait for the world to hear this,” commented Maranatha.

The album went on sale the same night with most of the people in attendance scooping their signed personal copies.



