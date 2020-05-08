Masks not a substitute for other virus measures Selma Ikela Front Page News Khomas

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has warned that the mandatory wearing of masks should not be seen as a substitute for other measures aimed at preventing the transmission of Covid-19. Shangula urged people to continue wearing masks and observe other measures like washing of hands, frequent use of sanitisers and maintaining social distance.

The wearing of cloth face coverings or masks in public, where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain like in grocery stores, is part of the new norm under the current stage two period after the national lockdown lapsed on Monday. Shangula made the announcement yesterday while also sharing that there has been one Covid-19 recovery, bringing the number of recoveries to nine.

The country has 16 confirmed cases with seven active cases remaining. No death has been recorded. The minister at the same time strongly condemned an audio circulating on social media by a woman who claims to be a nurse and who discouraged the public from wearing masks because the practice is “dangerous”. “I draw the attention of the public that such pronouncement is outlawed and attract criminal prosecution,” said Shangula.

He added the current stage is critical in the fight against Covid-19. “We continue to be vigilant to avoid new cases and to manage cases we have under our care,” remarked Shangula. The country has so far conducted 1 283 tests, while 311 are currently in mandatory quarantine facilities.

2020-05-08 11:07:18 | 2 days ago