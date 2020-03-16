Masule calls it quits at Air Namibia Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Air Namibia has confirmed the resignation of its long-serving General Manager of Commercial Services, Xavier Swaniso Masule, with effect as of 10 April 2020.

According to an airline spokesman, the process to recruit a substantive commercial general manager for the national airline Air Namibia will commence soon. In the interim, the airline will find a suitable person to act in that position, to enable a smooth handover process.

Since joining Air Namibia in 1998, Masule has been a valuable member of the Air Namibia team having worked for the airline in two cycles, first from January 1998 to July 2002 and then from August 2004 to 31 March 2020.

Masule held various management positions at Air Namibia, the first of which was Assistant Manager: Management Accountant. Two years down the line, he was promoted to the position of Manager: Corporate Finance during the year 2000 in which he served for two years.

Masule re-joined the airline in 2004, serving in the position of Senior Manager: Finance. In the year 2007, he was appointed as Business Development Executive responsible for i) Business Process Automation, ii) IATA STB Champion and iii) new business streams and routes. It was in the year 2010 when Masule was appointed as General Manager Commercial Services, a position he held until his resignation. From the period, March 2019 to mid-February 2020, Masule served as the Interim CEO of the national airline.

Whilst in the employment of Air Namibia, Masule attended various aviation industry training and obtained qualifications in airline management.

“I have enjoyed my work, grew in my career, met diverse people from various backgrounds and cultures, and have seen the airline grow from strength to strength,” Masule said in brief, reflecting on his 20-year career at Air Namibia.

Air Namibia Acting CEO, Elia Erastus bid farewell to Masule by acknowledging his efforts and unconditional commitment towards the airline throughout the years. “On behalf of everyone at Air Namibia, I would like to wish Mr Masule the best of success with his future endeavours,” said Erastus.



