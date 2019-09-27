Maszanga, Araffath mend fences with return to studio

WINDHOEK – Afro-pop group, Maszanga, and local producer Araffath Muhuure have decided to bury the hatchet and work on new music together after their fallout a couple of years ago.

Their disagreement emanates from 2013 when the group was pulled out of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) due to copyright issues between them.

It took a lot of maturity, spiritual growth and reconnection with Jesus on Muhuure’s side, as he narrated how the reunion came about.

“For me personally, I had to understand we will always offend each other. We will always step on each other’s toes, but if you want to be in good books with Christ you will have to learn how to forgive each other,” he said.

Group member Key, now known as Keynote, said it was not easy, as both parties went through a rough patch. “How it came about, it was a working process. We are no more in the same world, but still share the same passion for music. However, There’re new habits we need to adapt to but one thing for sure is the bond is gradually growing stronger,” he explained.

On his part, Hasho said their work on their album was certainly electrifying and he believes they will pick up from where they left off. “We will definitely get back to that stage and create something beautiful. I can surely say the future is looking bright and I know for a fact we gonna make memorable music,” he said.

They believe in creating everlasting music, as the music landscape in the country is influenced mostly by music from South Africa and other African countries while Namibia’s identity has been slowly fading away. Keynote feels it is the right time to craft a masterpiece that will be listened to for decades to come out like their debut album ‘Tjaaii’ did. ‘’Not easy to compete with it...but where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said.

Keynote will be co-producing the album while Muhuure will serve as the main producer.

Muhuure, who is the owner of Triple Seven Records, said they are going to focus on good music, good vibes and give the fans something that they have never heard before. “We are taking baby steps and not rushing anything we have now restored the brotherhood and we gonna continue with the vision we had when we started,” he added.

Seeing that the group has matured, with some members married and having families of their own, they now look at life from a different perspective, and that is what they will be infusing into their music with the guidance of the Lord, they remarked.

2019-09-27 10:50:28 8 hours ago