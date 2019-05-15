Mayuni learners sent home over school fees

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO - Community members of Choi in the Sibbinda Circuit in Zambezi Region have accused the principal of Mayuni Senior Secondary School of sending their children home, after they failed to pay school funds.

According to sources, the principal on Monday sent learners who failed to pay a contributing fee of N$150 back home until they settle their arrears, but the principal has dismissed the allegations.

“We have learners in school uniforms in the village who were sent back home by the principal for failing to pay N$150,” said one of the parents who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sources at Choi also accused the school principal and the school board chairperson of having colluded to ‘abuse’ school funds. “Parents are worried because as of last year, we have not seen financial reports,” said one of the parents.

He added that last semester, parents paid some money but no financial report was given.

“The money is not being deposited at the bank, it is just being squandered by the principal,” alleged one of the parents, who added, “We are appealing for the Sibbinda school inspector and the education regional director to intervene.”

Approached for comment, the Principal of Mayuni Senior Secondary School Ernest Litumi denied that learners were sent back because they did not pay their school fees.

“They were sent back because they had not collected their progress reports for last semester, which were supposed to be signed by the parents, before the new term begins,” he said.

He also explained the progress reports were accompanied by letters addressed to parents which explained to them their expectations for the second term.

On the allegations of financial mismanagements labelled against him, Litumi declined to comment.

“I cannot comment on baseless allegations,” he said.



2019-05-15 11:05:32 1 days ago