Mbumba calls for inclusive service delivery

Katima Mulilo – Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba has called on government and private institutions in Namibia to be inclusive of in-service delivery as they reach out to communities.

Mbumba made the call at the inauguration of the Zambezi Regional Council Office Park in Katima Mulilo yesterday that was constructed at a cost of N$135 million.

According to Mbumba, regional and local governments are the fundamental pillars of nation building, as they facilitate the participation of the communities in government decision-making processes. As such they should strive to be inclusive when they deliver services to communities.

“The people of the Zambezi region, as citizens of Namibia, should just like all other Namibian citizens not feel left out, but should actively participate at village, settlement, and constituency level and in various development committees on all issues affecting their lives,” he said.

Mbumba stressed that “the allocation of resources such as water, land, schools, hospitals, roads, agricultural extension services and other services such as poverty eradication programmes, should be spread equally where they are needed and as per the available resources.”

The four-storey building was constructed over a period of five years at a cost of about N$135 million, and apart from offices the building also boasts a restaurant, a gym, a water treatment plant, has ramps and is easily accessible by the disabled.

Mbumba pointed out the importance of the building should not only be found in its display of artistic and engineering excellence, but it should be seen in the positive change regarding the speed and efficacy with which government services will be rendered to the communities in the region.

“The people of Zambezi will feel the impact and will be appreciated if officials are courteous and accessible at all times; are at their duty stations during working hours; and treat all people equally without any hint of discrimination based on tribe or economic status,” said Mbumba.

Speaking at the same event the chairperson of the Zambezi Regional Council, Beaven Munali, said that at times it was impossible to deliver certain services due to lack of office space, but that will now be a thing of the past.

“I am confident that staff members will be motivated to improve on service delivery. It is not just about occupying a nice office, it is about what you are recruited to do in that office. Remember, this is not your office, it is a public office and you should never own it and neglect your duties,” advised Munali.

