Meat Board accepts condition to Sheep Marketing Scheme

WINDHOEK - During its most recent meeting, The Meat Board has approved an additional condition with regard to the export of sheep under the sheep marketing scheme.

To prevent the export of sheep that are eligible for slaughtering, the Namibian sheep export abattoirs must pay sheep prices to producers which may not differ more than an amount or percentage compared to the South African reference price.

The envisaged date of implementation is June 1, by which time technical details should have been established.

Sheep exporter abattoirs currently pay sheep prices that comply with the decision of the board.

2019-05-07 09:39:33 1 days ago