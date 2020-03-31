Meatco enhances direct livestock procurement 

Meatco is urging cattle producers to market their livestock through the company’s direct procurement system instead of auctions following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19.

The fourth (2020) decision-making Cabinet resolution on additional measures to strengthen Namibia’s preparedness and response to the Covid-19 outbreak contains several measures that have a direct bearing on a number of industries, including livestock marketing.

General Public 5 (e) reads as follows, “for a period of 30 days following the adoption of this measure, precautionary measures are to be put in place during livestock auctions so as to prevent transmission of the virus in line with the directive on minimising mass gatherings as determined by relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

It is against this background that Meatco urges cattle owners to rather contact Meatco’s livestock procurement team directly to market their cattle through Meatco’s Direct Purchase system as opposed to auctions, which habitually constitute large gatherings. Bookings should be directed to Meatco’s livestock procurement officers by telephone or e-mail. Bookings and enquiries in the areas of Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo and Gobabis should be forwarded to Rivonia Omes at 0817854609.

In the Windhoek area, Michelle Victor can be contacted at 061 321 6446. For the Okahandja area, contact Vekondjisa Katjivena at 061 321 6016 while Okakarara producers can contact Elvis Uanivi at 061 321 6019.

2020-03-31 09:10:18 | 11 hours ago