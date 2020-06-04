Medical supplier donates 300 surgical masks Staff Reporter National Khomas

Josephina Mwashindange

Stakeholders from the multi-sectoral stratum continued to show their support and assistance towards the containment of the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic when the Oshikoto Regional Council received 300 surgical masks from Element Medical Suppliers to be distributed to the most needy.

“Although this is not the cure for Covid-19, prevention is always better than cure. We are giving this donation as a token of appreciation as young academicians, to appreciate our people and continue protecting the conducive environment we operate in. We are also giving out these surgical masks in order to meet the Oshikoto Regional Council halfway, and as much as we are doing this in Oshikoto today, we would like to reach out to other regions as well,” said Dr Fillemon Nakanduungile, special advisor at Element Medical Suppliers.

Welcoming the generous gesture, the chief regional officer in the Oshikoto Regional Council, Frans Enkali, heaped praise on Element Medical Suppliers for choosing Oshikoto Regional Council for the donation, adding that when one receives a gift, it is not about how much you got but the rationale behind such generosity.

Element Medical Suppliers opened its doors in 2015 and has been assisting different institutions with quality medical products. “This is not the first engagement we are involved in; we assisted the Roads Authority with a breathalyzer,” stated the special advisor.

Besides the supply of surgical masks, the company has ventured into the supply of a range of disinfectant products to clients. These products are tablets that can be dissolved in water and are 99% effective as well as a walkthrough that can be placed at the entrance of buildings and releases sparks as a person walks through the door.

*Josephina Mwashindange is the acting senior information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in the Oshikoto region.

