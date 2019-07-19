Meet Kapa Kamandela… ‘Quality’ hitmaker

WINDHOEK - Multi-genre singer, Johannes Namuhuja (popularly known as Kapa Kamandela) is not new to the local music scene. He made his name when he was part of a band called Young Kasi, based in the north, but parted ways last year to go solo.

Ever since he started his solo career, Kapa Kamandela has been making waves, especially with his single, ‘Quality’ where he features female sensation, Dama Monique.

Glo of Glo Production produced ‘Quality’, the love song that speaks of finding a woman with quality but not quantity. The song went viral just a few days after its release on social media platforms, and has been playing all over, including on radio, taxis and jukeboxes countrywide.

Currently, ‘Quality’ is also one of the most played and downloaded songs on the Namibian Music website.

The 29-year-old singer, who also graduated in Machine Operations from Johannesburg, South Africa, started singing in 2002, inspired by Gazza.

In 2004, he joined Young Kasi where they have been making music and performing at various occasions, mostly in the northern part of the country.

Kapa Kamandela says he parted ways with the band because the group’s five members followed different paths.

“Filly-zo went solo first because of distance after he got a job in Grootfontein. Da Silva started to manage events and artists, Sedjo Mind went to Angola and Dre went for studies,” says Kapa Kamandela, adding that they could not find to meet and record together anymore.

The group, however, decided to do different things and make Young Kasi Music a label.

“I am an Afro-pop musician, but these days it is about doing music that can bring you money. So, I mix different styles, but I love melodies than rhymes,” explains Kapa Kamandela.

Currently, Kapa Kamandela is promoting his 14-track debut album titled ‘Kukuta’. He says the album derives its name from his upbringing. Life was hard for him and he encountered many challenges along the way.

The album was released in May and continues to gain momentum every day. On his album, Kapa Kamandela works with different artists and producers such as Glo, King Mex from Ondangwa, DJ Chronics, Flame and VDKEI.

Kapa Kamandela also recently released his music video for the song ‘Uuyuni’, which is playing on Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on the Whatagwan programme and One Africa. The video is on YouTube and has attracted more than 24,000 viewers so far.

Commenting on the industry itself, he says competition is great and he feels that only a few artists are making it because of a lack of funds. “Three years to come, we will compete with the world as the local industry keeps on getting better,” he says. -Versatile Media

2019-07-19 13:21:57 22 hours ago