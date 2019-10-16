Meroro targets redemptive win against Phuzi

WINDHOEK – At the age of 34 and boasting a record of 29 wins and seven loses from 36 professional fights, Namibia’s former WBO Africa light heavyweight champion Vikapita “Beast Master” Meroro believes he still got what it takes to rule the jungle and come this Sunday, he will reactivate his beast mode.

The veteran Namibian fighter, whose last moment of bliss was last year November when he outpointed Malawian opponent Mussa Ajibu at the Windhoek Ramatex Hall, will this weekend return to the ring to face South African boxing sensation Akani “Prime” Phuzi.

The experienced Meroro and 25-year old Phuzi, who is yet to taste defeat after nine fights, will headline a joint promotion by Charing Cross and Supreme Boxing at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, when they square off for cruiserweight 10-rounder.

Phuzi has so far managed to successfully defend his WBA Pan African cruiserweight title and his most recent defence came in July when he defeated Namibian boxer Willbeforce Shihepo by majority decision. The young Phuzi was initially targeting a fight against his experienced compatriot Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu but his trainer Alan Toweel Junior feels that Phuzi is not yet ready to climb into the ring with Mchunu.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Meroro promised to make the most of his upcoming fight, saying the young Phuzi is yet to exchange blows with an experienced boxer that will stretch him to the limit and come Sunday, he will teach the South African a lesson.

“The boy is good but he is yet to meet someone like me, someone with experience and power to stretch him to the limit. I’m not going to joke around with him (Phuzi), unlike Shihepo in their last fight, I’m going there to beat that boy. Training went well and I’m really satisfied with the amount of work we put in this fight as a team, what is now left of me is to go out there and put up a great fight. I will obviously come out victorious. Phuzi is still a prospect and yet to confront someone with my experience and power,” said a confident

Meroro.



2019-10-16 07:41:54 41 minutes ago