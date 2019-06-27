Migrating to digital increases vulnerability, Simataa cautions

WINDHOEK - Keeping up with the latest global cybersecurity developments is vital not only for corporations and large institutions but is equally relevant for individuals. This is according to Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Stanley Simataa who yesterday warned that hackers and those that exploit technology for criminal gain do not rest as they use every conceivable method to stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity advances.

“If you do not stay ahead of the curve then your organisations will be paralysed by these hackers,” said Simataa, citing examples of critical companies like Telecom Namibia, NamWater and NamPower who he said need to place cybersecurity at the top of their operational priorities. Simataa was speaking at the sponsorship breakfast meeting for the upcoming sixth National ICT Summit, which is themed “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Namibia”. The Summit, which has morphed into a premier event on the national ICT calendar, will be held from 07-09 October 2019 in Windhoek.

“The theme for this year’s Summit has been strategically chosen to illuminate the urgency for Namibia to accelerate current efforts to fully migrate to digital products and services however mindful of increased vulnerabilities given the emergence of ubiquitous connectivity,” Simataa stated. At the event he also commented on providing support for innovators who he said should be supported to evolve their creations into viable business solutions and even create entire industries.

“I hasten to say that it’s not enough for us to only provide a platform for young innovators to showcase their innovations. We need to ensure that industries and sectors where these innovations are advanced, embrace such innovations and provide the requisite support that will ensure that such modest innovations are properly midwifed subsequently morphing into thriving product offerings and industries for that. When that happens, then there will truly be utility in blending young innovators in our Summits,” said Simataa.

“Why should we stifle innovations by failing to build an ecosystem that will challenge and support our innovators? How can we build emerging industries in the ICT sector when we continue to nurse a set up that triggers the abortion of excellent ideas? The questions are endless! The naked truth is that the status quo must change to enable Namibia to join the league of innovative nations,” Simataa proclaimed.

The ICT minister also expressed his appreciation to previous sponsors of the ICT Summit. Last year’s Platinum sponsors consisted of MultiChoice Namibia; MTN Namibia; Schoemans Technologies; Telecom Namibia; Green Enterprise Solutions; MTC; Huawei; Standard Bank Namibia and AXIZ & Forcepoint. The Gold sponsors were AVM; CRAN and Syntex Technologies while Diamond sponsors consisted of PowerCom and New Era Publication Corporation. The Silver sponsors were Paratus Telecommunication; First National Bank Namibia; Proef Namibia; Headway Consulting; Shine Technologies Solutions and Business Connexion.

Simataa continued that the upcoming Summit will continue to present unique opportunities for interactions between policy makers, ICT experts, academics, entrepreneurs and ICTs innovators to reflect, understand and share knowledge on advancements and trends in the ICT sector.

